Drink DuJour: Butterfly Effect Moscow Mule

It’s getting to be the time of year where we all, listless, look toward the summer months with lidded eyes, heavy from a long, cold winter. You can almost feel the sun on your face as you walk the New York streets in the biggest parka you own, icy wind gusting beside you, but in reality, it is still pretty cold out and sun-less. If you’re looking for a little indoor paradise during these last few bitter weeks before spring, you’ll find it at New York City’s PHD Terrace. While we are currently unable to head to this chic bar, you can still indulge in this week’s Drink DuJour from home.

The rooftop hotspot has created a fourth version of their famous, one-gallon Moscow Mule. Serving eight, this $115-per-barrel cocktail was created by the lounge’s Beverage Director, Nikki McCutcheon, with a very special ingredient in the form of one of 2020’s top cocktail trends: Butterfly Pea Tea. This herbal tea, taken from the Clitoria ternatea plant in South East Asia, the dark blue petals of which are steeped overnight, is mixed together with PHD Terrace’s simple syrup. Once combined, this photo-op-worthy drink then transforms from indigo to violet. Stirred with vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice–then garnished with edible fresh flowers–this cocktail will transport you to a tropical mirage of a sun-drenched, sandy beach surrounded by blue, blue water.

While the Butterfly Effect is only available at PHD Terrace from March 3 to March 31, we’ve provided the recipe below for you to tend bar at home.

THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT MOSCOW MULE

18 oz. Tito’s vodka

12 oz. Lime Juice

24 oz. Ginger Beer

12 oz. Butterfly Pea Tea Syrup

Edible flowers

Preparation: Steep flower petals overnight and add to simple syrup to make butterfly pea tea syrup. Add all ingredients, minus butterfly pea tea syrup, to a one-gallon vessel with ice. Drizzle pea tea syrup over drink and watch it change colors. Garnish with various edible flowers.