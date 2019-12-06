Drink DuJour: Belvedere Spice of Life

When hosting a holiday party in December, there are several party-planning decisions to make. Should I use the Baccarat crystal serveware and fine china? Have I decorated the dining room with enough holly, garland, and poinsettia? Do I wear my velvet Louboutins? This holiday season, we’ve made one decision easy for you: the perfect cocktail to make all your guests merry. Crafted by professional chef and wellness expert, Candice Kumai, the Belvedere Spice of Life drink is far more contemporary than spiked eggnog or cider and is perfect to serve during a festive cocktail hour.

A shot of Belvedere vodka will make the season bright and spirits high, while the drink’s striking notes of spice and citrus will keep everyone warm, even on the coldest winter night. As intended by Kumai, the cocktail will bring your guests together and make your festive soiree the event of the year. Tend bar with the recipe below.

BELVEDERE SPICE OF LIFE:

1.5oz. Belvedere Vodka

5oz. Carrot Juice

.75oz. Lemon Juice

Half bar spoon of grated ginger or ginger syrup

.5 bar spoon of miso or dashi powder

.25 honey syrup

Dash of chili flakes

Carrot leaves

Preparation: Place all ingredients in a shaker and shake with two ice cubes. Strain over fresh ice in a highball glass. Garnish with chili flakes and carrot leaves.