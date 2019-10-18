Drink DuJour: Absolut Juice Apple Sangria

Absolut, Planet Earth’s Favorite Vodka, typically partners with various organizations and charities to help spread awareness and improve certain issues. For this year’s holiday season, Absolut has teamed up with One Warm Coat and Sofar Sounds to help transform the typical coat drive. Absolut will be hosting four “One Warm Show” concerts in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Philadelphia. At each concert, the concept is simple: bring a coat, see the concert. Absolut has pledged to help warm 100,000 people by partnering with One Warm Coat while simultaneously encouraging people to #PartyWithAPurpose throughout the holidays.

At your next holiday cocktail party, mix our favorite Absolut drink, made with the festive flavors of Absolut Juice Apple, and encourage your partygoers to donate coats, too. See below for the complete recipe to make Absolut Juice Apple Sangria below.

ABSOLUT JUICE APPLE SANGRIA:

1 ½ Parts Absolut Juice Apple

2 Parts Red Wine

4 Dashes Angostura Bitters

½ Part Triple Sec or Orange Liqueur

Preparation: Mix all ingredients in a glass with ice. Garnish with orange slides, apple slices and grapes.