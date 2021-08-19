View the gallery

New York City and Hamptons-based brand, Synful Eats, was conceived during the pandemic by entrepreneur Beth Kojima and talented chefs and husband-and-wife team Sydney and Michael Hursa. Sydney had trained under chefs like Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Daniel Humm while Michael spent the last seven years as a sous chef at Le Bernardin by Eric Ripert. The three collaborators got to talking and realized there was a huge opportunity to introduce Mike and Sydney’s talents to the world by delivering their signature sweet treats to doorsteps in New York City in the Hamptons (further expansion plans are underway too). The brand launched three weeks ago offering 12 individually-wrapped products in beautiful packaging: four types of cookies (Peanut Butter S’mores, Quadruple Chocolate Chip and Berry Oat), four types of bars (Chocolate Chip Cookie & Brownie, Dulcey & Tahini Brownie, Toffee Blondie and Berry Oat & White Chocolate Blondie) and four types of Synfilleds (their signature product which combines a cookie and molten goddess into a cake form). With a devoted early following, the brand is off to a delectable start and with fall fast approaching, the team is focused on private events and partnerships. To sign up for a delivery, check out their website.

