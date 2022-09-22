Tony Robbins’ Pledge To End World Hunger

The bestselling author and life coach strategist Tony Robbins, who has worked with financial titan Paul Tudor Jones for decades and has interviewed some of the top business minds in the world (Carl Icahn, Warren Buffett, Charles Schwab, and Steve Forbes) is calling on world and business leaders to join in his quest to end world hunger, in partnership with Feeding America. “350 million people are on the verge of starvation; the worst in modern history,” explains Robbins. “David Beasley [the executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP)] was describing to me just how bad this problem is and how destabilizing this is for countries. Because Covid shut down travel to Africa and the war in Ukraine restricted grain exports, we’re having the biggest food crisis we’ve seen in our lifetimes.” Through the Anthony Robbins Foundation and his matching funds, the entrepreneur and philanthropist feeds 4 million people per year in 56 countries. Robbins is once again partnering with Feeding America to help provide 1 billion meals to families in need around the world. With a 100 billion meal total goal and a personal goal of providing 1 billion meals, Robbins is putting out a challenge to philanthropists to fill the gap. “It’s a giant project,” he says. “I know that those are more than startling statistics—those numbers are human beings suffering—and I came from one of those families.”