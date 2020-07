Try Out These Black-Owned Beauty Brands Discover why we love these makeup, skincare, and haircare products

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Nuele Hair

Dr. Christine Martey-Ochola and Anne Cheatham launched Nuele Hair to give women a hair product without using chemical relaxers or keratin treatments. Using the duo’s chemistry and biology backgrounds, Nuele and its organic hair serum was created. The founders discovered local female farmers in Ghana and Morocco to produce the necessary ingredients, so by purchasing a bottle of Nuele hair serum you are boosting women’s livelihoods and making your hair even more beautiful.