Tour Sammy Sosa’s Former Golden Beach Home Go inside this recently listed $19.95 million fully renovated Florida mansion

Written by Kasey Caminiti

The completely renovated two-story, seven-bedroom, and 8.5-bath mansion was once the home of legendary baseball star Sammy Sosa. Located in Golden Beach, Florida, the home was recently listed for $19.95 million and offers privacy in its prestigious neighborhood as well as an ideal location for enjoying the beach. The backyard features access to 75 feet of gorgeous beach as well as a stunning pool overlooking the ocean, and space for entertaining.



With 24,900 square feet of land, 7,159 square feet of living space, and an open-concept floor plan, this home is especially spacious. The incredible chef’s kitchen boasts updated appliances, a massive island, and beautiful beachfront views. From a dramatic spiral staircase in the home’s entryway to a home theater made for private screenings or a casual movie night, this $19.95 million Florida home has it all.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at Sammy Sosa’s former home, recently listed with Jared Ringel, Chris Franciosa, and Lisa Valko of The Atlas Team under Compass Florida.