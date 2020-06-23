Tour DuJour: Tyler Perry’s Former $15 Million Home The mansion in Atlanta, Georgia was designed with the Palace of Versailles as inspiration

Originally owned by actor, writer, and producer Tyler Perry, this mansion is located in the Buckhead neighborhood in Atlanta, Georgia. The 34,688-square-foot property was recently sold for $15 million to another famed celebrity, Steve Harvey. With seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a two-story library, infinity-edge swimming pool, and much more, this mansion is fit for a king. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the home’s design was inspired by the elaborate Palace of Versailles in France.



Throughout the home’s property you will find a tennis court, two-story garage, gym, spa, theater, and even an underground ballroom with catering kitchen for larger events. The outdoor landscaping is glamorous and elegant, with terraced formal gardens, lush greenery including trees, topiary shrubs, flowers, and plants, along with a stunning outdoor entertaining area near the pool.



