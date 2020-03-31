Tour a $4.5 Million Topanga Cubist Architectural Gem Interior designer to the stars, LM Pagano, has listed her personal home that boasts ocean and canyon views

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by The ZenHouse Collective, Michael McNamara, Courtesy of Compass



LM Pagano has worked with celebrities such as Johnny Depp, Nicolas Cage, and Matthew Perry. The interior designer is a superstar when it comes to creating beautiful homes with stellar energy. Pagano has listed her Topanga, California residence for $4.5 million with Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen of Compass and Nancy Nelms of Snyder Sutton. The home is set on six acres of breathtaking land, with both ocean and canyon views. The artistic estate boasts three bedrooms, including two master suites with private balconies.



The grounds include lush gardens with over 40 fruit trees, dozens of trails to explore, and a structure in the canyon that is perfect for practicing yoga, art, or recording music. The separate pool house has a fireplace, outdoor shower, and views of the stunning infinity-edge pool.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at this Topanga, California home.