Tour DuJour: $5.95 Million Santa Monica Home Go inside this spacious oceanfront property that features a 1,000 bottle wine cellar

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by Nils Timm



This stunning home located at the intersection of Santa Monica and Venice Beach was designed by L. Anthony Greenberg Architecture firm. With top-of-the-line amenities and accents, this property is the largest unit at Ocean Front Townhomes. With over 3,500-square-feet of space, owners will enjoy a 1,000 bottle wine cellar, six-car parking area (including an electric charging station), and much more.



Listed by Tami Halton Pardee of Halton Pardee + Partners, this $5.95 million Santa Monica property has stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, wide open stretches of sandy beaches, and an outdoor space that makes for ideal entertaining.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at this beautiful residence.