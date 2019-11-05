Tour Reebok Founder’s $38 Million Estate Paul Fireman has listed his Massachusetts home with Douglas Elliman

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Located on the same block as Tom Brady’s former home that is currently listed for $33 million, this gorgeous estate is now one of the most expensive listings in the Boston area. The founder of Reebok, Paul Fireman, built Woodland Manor as the house of his dreams, with every detail carefully crafted to match him and his wife’s style. Built in 1999, this stately home boasts traditional architecture, limestone exterior, and nearly 27,000 square feet of living space.



The eight-bedroom gated home was built by world-renowned architecture firm, Shope Reno Wharton, and is situated on seven acres. Owners will enjoy the meticulously landscaped grounds that feature sprawling gardens, ponds, fountains, and pathways. There is an attached four-car garage and a circular driveway that can accommodate up to 20 vehicles, for your most decadent soirée.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at this $38 million estate listed by The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman.