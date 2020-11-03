Tour DuJour: Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Home This recently listed Upper West Side apartment is the featured home in Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Written by Kasey Caminiti

The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was put on hold during the pandemic but the Amazon Prime show’s creator Amy Sherman-Palladino recently announced that season four would go into production in January 2021. In the meantime, you can tour the fabled home of Mrs. Maisel located on New York City’s Upper West Side. Recently listed for $2.75 million with Brown Harris Stevens and represented by Lisa K. Lippman and Gerard “Scott” Moore, this spacious apartment is just as grand and elegant as the show portrays it as.



The building itself was built in 1909 by Schwartz and Gross and is celebrated for its grand marquee and iconic iron entrance doors. Upon entering this beautiful 11th floor apartment, you are greeted by the dramatic 10’6” ceilings adorned with original wainscoting and coffered ceilings. Savor the stunning Hudson River views as well as New York City skyline from the open corner living room, which is perfect for holiday entertaining.



This two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a warm apartment for any fan of the show, or New Yorker looking for a luxurious space. Click through the gallery for an inside look.