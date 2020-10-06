Tour DuJour: Kim Cattrall’s $3.25 Million Hamptons Home Go inside this relaxed waterfront home that boasts views of Gardiner’s Island and Shelter Island

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by Chris Foster for Sotheby’s International Realty



Actress Kim Cattrall recently listed her stunning Hamptons home for $3.25 million with Rebekah Baker of Sotheby’s International Realty East Hampton Brokerage. The Sex and The City star’s waterfront home is located behind a private gate and features a spacious main house and a separate studio. The main house boasts mahogany decks, bluestone walkways, and lovely views of Gardiner’s Island, Shelter Island, and a glimmer of Montauk from the water facing windows. One of the highlights of this home is the Hollywood-style motorized screen in the living room that descends from a recess in the ceiling so it is completely hidden when not in use.



The two-bedroom home includes a loft with a large window looking out over the water, hardwood flooring, an updated kitchen, and two and a half baths. The detached studio features a half bath. This Hamptons home is ideal for any beach lover looking for a relaxing retreat. The home’s backyard has a large newly renovated outdoor shower, a waterside hot tub that is screened in for privacy, and beautifully landscaped grass. Click through the gallery for an inside look at Kim Cattrall’s recently listed home.