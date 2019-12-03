Tour Fashion Designer Elie Tahari's $39 Million Oceanfront Home Go inside this Hamptons retreat that features two stunning master suites

Written by Traci Newman-Perry

Fashion designer Elie Tahari’s oceanfront retreat in the Hamptons has been listed at a cool $39 million. Located in the only private oceanfront enclave in Sagaponack Beach, this home will literally take your breath away. Noted interior designer Tom Flynn flawlessly curated the home's design with mid-century overtones and rustic vibes.



The house features two master suites, panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, a room-sized shower, six-person pool, office with 85-inch TV, and a private balcony. One of the master suites sits oceanfront with private access to the beach and the other features a four-person steam shower and a wall of glass leading to a hidden garden. The spacious great room is the center of activity with opposing 10’ Tambour Glass Doors that raise to form an allay whose axis runs from the lawn through the 30’ ceilinged space, all the way to the 60-foot pool situated within a forest of Russian Olive trees. On the home's ocean side, on a flagstone terrace, sits a vine-covered pergola that perfectly accentuates a dining table for ten and a beautiful fireplace.



