Go Inside a $14.95 Million Del Mar Home Explore a stunning residence boasting breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Listed by Barry Estates, this $14.95 million Del Mar, California residence is a a dream home. Designed by celebrated New York designer Samuel Amoia, this 6,283 square-foot oceanfront home features a natural color palette and a warm, beachy aesthetic. With spacious living areas, stunning indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces, and beautiful ocean views.



With a game room, director’s theater, and a commercial grade elevator, this home has been created with every luxury one can imagine. The kitchen boasts state-of-the-art appliances and sleek design elements. The real jewel of this home is the master bedroom that offers a private veranda, enormous walk-in closet, and a spa-like bath with a steam shower and soaking tub.



