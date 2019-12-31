Tour a $5.99 Million Bal Harbour Home This residence’s vault front door weighs in at 1,200 pounds

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Located in Oceana Bar Harbour, this turnkey residence offers owners a list of luxuries from within the space itself to the awe-inspiring ocean views. Listed for $5.99 million with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, this particular unit features a modern design aesthetic with an elegant style. The three bedrooms all feature luxury brands such as B&B, Minoti, Society, Dada, and Gaggenau. From Italian marble in the living areas and imported Italian wood floors int he bedroom to the calacatta marble countertops and boffi bathtubs, the interiors of this unit are stunning.



One of the most unique aspects of this condo is the vault/safe front door that was designed by Yodezeen. Weighing in at 1,200 pounds, this door required five people and an entire week to install. Rest easy knowing you are safe and sound in this unit. Building amenities include a full poolside restaurant and bar, fitness center, yoga area, two tennis courts, spa, beach and pool side services, and more.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at this $5.99 million unit listed by Mantas Kudrinas with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.