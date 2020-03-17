Tour DuJour: $9.99 Million Charleston, South Carolina Home Go inside this historic double house that has been owned by just three families in the last 150 years

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by Maison Real Estate



Located on one of the most picture-perfect streets in Charleston, South Carolina, the Capers-Motte House c. 1745 is stunning both inside and out. The masonry double house has been owned by only three families in the last 150 years and until now has never been on the open market. Currently listed for $9.99 million with Leslie Turner and Mary Lou Wertz of Maison Real Estate, the pre-Revolutionary house is not just beautiful, but it is historically significant, once serving as the home to leader of the Charleston Renaissance, Alice Ravenel Huger Smith (also the granddaughter of Arthur Middleton, signer of the Declaration of Independence).



The estate’s property features five garden rooms, a secret garden, lush landscaping, and a large oval pool set among Gothic-Revival-inspired privies. The home itself boasts 15 fireplaces, bespoke woodwork and moldings throughout, soaring 11-foot-high ceilings on three floors, and much more. With a drawing room, ballroom, cypress paneled library, and an entire kitchen building with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, this double house is the epitome of luxury and grandeur in Charleston, South Carolina.



