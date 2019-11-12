Tour a $9.95 Million Custom-Built Home Go inside the former CEO of WME's gorgeous oceanfront home in Marina Del Rey

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Located on the beach in Marina Del Rey, this custom-built Ted Tokio Tanaka home is currently owned by Walter Zifkin, former CEO of WME, and Bobbie Zifkin. The $9.95 million listing features five bedrroms, 5.5 bathrooms, and about 6,000 square feet of interior space. With a calming, neutral color palette, and the views over the ocean, this home is as tranquil as it can get. Owners can bask on the beautiful 1,500 square-foot rooftop deck where privacy is key.



The architectural elements throughout the home are truly spectacular from the elevator to floating staircase. You’ll find large windows to let the natural sunlight warm the entire space, direct access to the beach, and much more.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at this $9.95 million home listed by Tami Halton Pardee of Halton Pardee + Partners.