Tour DuJour: $7.5 Million Mid-Century Masterpiece This San Francisco home was designed by acclaimed architects of Hertzka & Knowles

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by Open Home Photography



This newly listed home in San Francisco, California is one of the few residential properties designed by Wayne Hertzka and William Knowles. The mid-century stunner is located on the Presidio Wall with beautiful views of the Presidio Park. The home’s exterior features a private front garden, grand outside staircase with LED lights to guide you, and overall meticulous landscaping.



With gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the home, Carrera marble countertops in the kitchen, luxurious stainless steel appliances, and sleek gray cabinetry, this home is a modern gem with a bright personality. Downstairs you’ll find a spacious two-car garage, office space, bathroom, and access to the lush backyard.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at this $7.5 million home listed by Nina Hatvany of Compass in SF.