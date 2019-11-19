Tour DuJour: $65 Million Bel-Air Mansion Designed by starchitect Paul McClean and luxury developer Nile Niami, this home is the ultimate dream home

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Listed at $65 million, this 30,000 square-foot mansion in Bel-Air is the epitome of glamour. The home is the latest collaboration between movie producer turned real estate developer Nile Niami and celebrated architect Paul McClean. Situated on two acres of land, the home offers privacy and seclusion with a gated private driveway. Stand-out design elements include an Italian marble 3D partition wall, towering watch-winder in one of the master closets, and a 160-foot long outdoor pool.



Owners will be welcomed home by a reflecting pool at the entrance that wraps around the entire home. Inside, nine stunning bedroom suites, a complete hair salon, fitness center, and world-class cinema make this home completely luxurious. A full SMART home system allows owners to want for nothing, while an elevator adds an extra touch of luxury. The spacious open floor plan caters to entertaining with guests or relaxing with your family.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at this $65 million home listed by Jennie Priel and Aaron Kirman, both with Compass' Aaron Kirman Group.