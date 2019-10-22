Tour a $6.5 Million Pound Ridge Estate Go inside this architecturally stunning residence curated by William Rubin and Phyllis Hattis

Written by Kasey Caminiti

This visually striking home is located in Pound Ridge, New York. Listed by Halstead for $6.5 million, the contemporary gem boasts a dramatic white geometric exterior that was designed by Vuko Tashkovich. The 9,300-square-foot home is set on 3.43 acres of land that leads you to the serene edge of private Mallard Lake. The home features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and an indoor/outdoor salt-water pool with spa and sauna. All beds and baths boast lake or scenic views.



With several entertaining areas inside and out, this home is ideal for a social family. The hand cut stone fireplace surrounded by a floor to ceiling glass wall with views of the lake and arboretum is one of the most stunning design elements. The master suite has direct access to the large saltwater pool, spa, and sauna. The greenhouse like glass encloses bridge connects the third wing of the house (yes, third wing), and leads to a private nook of the home with an office and bathroom.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at this Pound Ridge home, listed by Halstead.