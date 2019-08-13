1 of 1

Tour DuJour: $5.49 Million Belvedere Island Home Go inside this beautiful Hamptons-inspired residence in California

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Inspired by the glittery summer destination in just east of New York City, the Hamptons, this $5.49 million residence is the ideal beach house. Located in one of California’s most elite communities in Belvedere, this home offers views of Mt. Tam, Richardson Bay, and the Belvedere Lagoon. The home features five bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths, and an open and airy floor plan.



The 4,040-square-foot residence was designed by Holly Kauffman of HKW Designs and boasts a chic blend of unique woodwork, custom wall coverings, and luxe lighting accents. The grounds feature an in-ground pool, expansive decks, beautiful views, and more. Nestled at the end of a private cul-de-sac, this home is ideal for families and couples alike.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at this $5.49 million home listed by Tracy McLaughlin.