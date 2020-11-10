Tour a $36.5 Million Mansion With a Private Beach Your neighbors at this Tahiti Beach home would include NBA star Ray Allen and baseball stud Manny Machado

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by The Carroll Group with Compass



This 21,235-square-foot home is situated in the exclusive gated community of Tahiti Beach in Coral Gables, Florida. With over 530 feet of gorgeous unobstructed bay views, this luxurious residence is the ideal home for any beach lover. Owners of this home–one of only 26 total homes on the private island–will have access to their own private beach from the backyard. Neighbors include NBA star Ray Allen and baseball player Manny Machado.



Designed by architect Ramon Pacheco, this home’s interior design boasts coffered ceilings, solid white European oak wood floors, custom-built fireplaces, and spacious outdoor terraces that surround a heated pool. With a home theatre, elevator, two kitchens, and a wine tasting room, this Tahiti Beach home is the epitome of luxury living. One of the most unique aspects to the home, other than the private beach, is the secret staircase that connects the two master bedrooms.



Click through the gallery above for an inside look at this Tahiti Beach mansion that was recently listed with by Chad Carroll with Compass for $36.5 million.