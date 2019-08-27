1 of 1

Tour DuJour: $24.37 Million Upper East Side Home Inside New York's Pierre Hotel, where Elizabeth Taylor used to live, you'll find luxury and charm

Written by Kasey Caminiti

The Pierre is a truly iconic hotel in New York City. As the former home of Elizabeth Taylor and Eddie Fischer and home to the most expensive apartment rental in NYC, the Pierre offers top-notch luxury and glamour. The latest listing from Brown Harris Stevens is a $24.375 million residence, if you choose to snag the two apartments available and occupy the entire 27th floor of the Pierre Hotel.



Apartment owners at the Pierre enjoy full access to the hotel, 24-hour concierge, twice daily maid service, spa and fitness center, beauty salon, and more. The two apartments combined boast 12 rooms, gorgeous views of Central Park, stunning decor, and more.



