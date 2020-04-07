Tour DuJour: $1.29 Million Charleston Residence This South Carolina home was created by award-winning architect, Kevan Hoertdoerfer

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by Ellis Creek Photography



Located in Charleston, South Carolina, the contemporary Hampton House offers picturesque views of Hampton Park along with a stylish interior that incorporates the works of local artists and designers. Listed for $1.29 million by Leslie Turner of Maison Real Estate, this three-bedroom, three-bath home is a creative hub with an open floor plan and a beautiful aesthetic.



Some of the interior’s artistic highlights include a poem painted by Tess Thomas on the free-form staircase, custom metal artwork by Eric Doran, and a sculptural solid oak kitchen island and cabinetry, bathroom cabinetry, custom closet design, and bedroom built ins created by woodworker Spiro Skartsiounis.



The gorgeous landscaped backyard with chic cabana is perfect for entertaining or relaxing on your own, and the entire second floor serves as a spacious master suite with a spa-like bath, private deck, and walk-in closet.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at this $1.29 million Charleston home listed by Leslie Turner of Maison Real Estate.