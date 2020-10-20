Tour a $6.25 Million Brooklyn Brownstone Go inside a stunning Brooklyn home dotted with both charming vintage design elements and modern luxuries

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Located in the picturesque neighborhood of Park Slope in Brooklyn, New York, this stunning brownstone is a dream come true for any New Yorker. Listed at $6.25 million with Lindsay Barton Barrett of Douglas Elliman, this home offers over 5,800 square feet of living space along with a spacious outdoor area for entertaining. Built in 1886, there is rich history throughout the home from ornate paneling to gorgeous fireplaces.



While the history is honored throughout the interior of the home, there are modern embellishments to allow owners to truly relax in luxury. The marble and onyx surrounding the fireplaces are one contemporary touch that has been added. The 12.5-foot ceilings are punctuated by crown moldings and extra-tall doorways, adding charm and personality to every room. You’ll find vintage touches such as a pedestal sink and soaking tub, and of course, the dazzling chandelier.



Click through the gallery for a look at this Park Slope paradise.