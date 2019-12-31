You’ll Want to Instagram These Menu Items
Four Seasons is spotlighting their most shareable Masterdishes from their award-winning restaurants across the globe
Written by Kasey Caminiti
White Millefeuille at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square
Featured on the menu of La Dame de Pic London, Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square, Chef Patron Anne-Sophie Pic first showcased this dish on BBC’s Masterchef: The Professionals. Chef Anne-Sophie Pic’s twist on the classic “thousand leaves” dessert has propelled into social media success with a pristine façade that when cracked, reveals layers of crispy triple-folded puff pastry, Tahitian vanilla cream and jasmine jelly. The dazzling dessert fuses purity, lightness and surprise, easily earning the title of most Instagrammed dish in the two Michelin-starred restaurant.