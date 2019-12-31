You’ll Want to Instagram These Menu Items Four Seasons is spotlighting their most shareable Masterdishes from their award-winning restaurants across the globe

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Those Who Know, Know at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

When Executive Chinese Chef Chan Yan Tak’s famous Barbeque Pork Buns left the hallowed halls of Lung King Heen at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong to make an appearance at Four Seasons Pop Down earlier this year, hundreds lined up for a taste. While embracing simplicity, Chef Tak’s signature twist is the addition of pine nuts for an added layer of texture and complexity. Maintaining its three Michelin stars for 11 consecutive years, reservations are a must for Lung King Heen, or for any of the other award-winning restaurants at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, which made history when it brought home an unprecedented eight Michelin stars earlier this year, setting the record for the most stars in one hotel, anywhere in the world.