The Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades Exhibit Debuts at Frieze LA The expo presented the biggest names in art and design in partnership with the House's own artful past and future visions

Written by Brinley Knopf

Photographed by BFA



The Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades exhibition in a first-ever partnership with Frieze LA was held between February 14 and 16 at MILK Los Angeles. While perusing the House's Objets Nomades collection, guests were invited to mix, mingle, and participate in design discussions with some of the industry's top designers, historians, and curators. Since the collection's creation in 2012, this exhibit has emphasized Louis Vuitton's history of innovation in art and design through experimental prototypes and bold, fearless colors and prints.



Click through the gallery to see the collection that melds together LV's storied past creations with the modern, artful concepts of leading designers such as Patricia Urquiola, Barber Osgerby, Tokujin Yoshioka, and Andrew Kudless. All pieces are still available.