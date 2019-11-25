Billie Eilish Won Big in Bulgari Jewelry Check out what jewels the artist who took home two American Music Awards rocked

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish attended the 2019 American Music Awards and made her American award show debut performance with a fiery showing of “All The Good Girls Go to Hell.” The 17-year-old was introduced by her longtime idol Tyler, the Creator before exploding across the stage with flames and her sole collaborator and brother, Finneas. Eilish came into the award show with six nominations and left with two wins including Best New Artist of the Year and Favorite Alternative/Rock Artist. The powerhouse ended her performance by being raised above the stage on an elevated platform with flames glowing beneath her.



Eilish rocked an oversized t-shirt on-stage and an arsenal of Bulgari jewelry. From Serpenti rings to a Parentesi necklace, the starlet dazzled throughout the evening. Click through the gallery for a look at all of her jewels from the evening.



Serpenti Ring in White Gold and Diamond, $15,700, BULGARI, bulgari.com.