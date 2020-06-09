Dads Will Love These Bottles For Father’s Day
Fill a glass with any of these wines and spirits and toast to dad
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Diamond Oregon Pinot Noir, $21, THE FAMILY COPPOLA, thefamilycoppola.com.
High West Campfire Whiskey, $55, HIGH WEST DISTILLERY, highwest.com.
Crystal Head Vodka, $48, CRYSTAL HEAD, reservebar.com.
Absente Absinthe Liqueur With Spoon, $50, ABSINTHE, wine.com.
2016 Mullan Road Cellars Red Blend, $45, CAKEBREAD CELLARS, wine.com.
Don Julio Blanco Tequila, $44, DON JULIO, totalwine.com.
Humboldt's Finest Hemp Infused Vodka, $30, HUMBOLDT, drizly.com.
Quarantine Vodka, $28, QUARANTINE VODKA, flaviar.com.
Monkey 47 Dry Gin, $40, MONKEY 47, drizly.com.
Santa Teresa 1797 Premium Rum, $48, SANTA TERESA, reservebar.com.
Booker’s Bourbon Batch 2020-01 “Granny’s Batch,” $89, BOOKER’S, blackwellswines.com.