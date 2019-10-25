Trend Alert: Bewitching Boots
Double, double toil and trouble, wear any of these 13 pointy-toed black boots for a truly sinister style
Written by Brinley Knopf
Leather Lace-Up Ankle Boots, $1,395, GIANVITO ROSSI, barneys.com.
Tennie Lace-Up High-Heel Boots, $255, SCHUTZ, bloomingdales.com.
Pointy-Toe Ankle Boots, $1,382, UNRAVEL PROJECT, farfetch.com.
Camellia Leather Ankle Boots, $995, SALVATORE FERRAGAMO, saksfifthavenue.com.
Viv Two-Tone Western Booties, $1,395, ROGER VIVIER, bergdorfgoodman.com.
Charlotte Crocodile-Embossed Booties, $1,095, SAINT LAURENT, neimanmarcus.com.
Esther Point-Toe Slouch Booties, $650, 3.1 PHILLIP LIM, saksfifthavenue.com.
The Victorian Lace-Up Boots, $550, MARC JACOBS, neimanmarcus.comm.
Firmamma Studded Leather Ankle Boots, $1,095, CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN, saksfifthavenue.com.
Lace-Up Leather Ankle Boots, $942, Y/PROJECT, mytheresa.com.
Stitched Tall Leather Boots, $1,595, MANOLO BLAHNIK, saksfifthavenue.com.
Lace-Up Leather Ankle Boots, $950, MIU MIU, net-a-porter.com.
Belle Speckled Python Lace-Up Booties, $1,695, SAINT LAURENT, neimanmarcus.com.