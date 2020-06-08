This Summer’s Beach-to-Street Essentials
This season’s swimsuits will transition your summer look from sun to street
Written by Alexis Parente
Belted One Piece, $190, HUNZA G, intermixonline.com.
Bond Top, $120, JADE SWIM, jadeswim.com.
Bound Bottom, $90, JADE SWIM, jadeswim.com.
Clio One Piece, $119 TRIANGL, triangl.com.
Bandeau Bikini Top, $79, SOMMER SWIM, sommerswim.com.
High Leg Bikini Bottoms, $69, SOMMER SWIM, sommerswim.com.
Crochet Bikini, $145, MAIYO, intermixonline.com.
Long Sleeve Sun Tee, $240, MATTEAU, net-a-porter.com.
Petite Brief, $135, MATTEAU, net-a-porter.com.
Open Back Swimsuit, $540, ERES, matchesfashion.com.
Venetia One Piece, $325, ARAKS, araks.com.
Daisy-Print Terry One Piece, $650, FENDI, matchesfashion.com.
Venice Maillot, $350, MARYSIA, marysia.com.
Metallic Seersucker Bikini, $425, LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ, net-a-porter.com.
Cropped Metallic Seersucker Cardigan, $195, LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ, net-a-porter.com.
Off-The-Shoulder Swimsuit, $320, SELF PORTRAIT, matchesfashion.com.
Sucre Henri One Piece, $250 FISCH, fischswim.com.
Underwire One Piece, $198, SOLID & STRIPED, matchesfashion.com.
Betty Scuba One Piece, $245, ONIA, onia.com.