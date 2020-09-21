Transitional Coats to Take You Through Fall
Shop 12 stylish jackets that will go with you from season to season
Written by Alexis Parente
Cotton Trench, $3,500, GUCCI, gucci.com.
Oversized Robe Coat, $825, NANUSHKA, nanushka.com.
Two-Tone Reconstructed Trench Coat, $2,390, BURBERRY, burberry.com.
Nylon Coat, $2,710, BOTTEGA VENETA, bottegaveneta.com.
Collarless Belted Camel-Hair Coat, $910, RAEY, matchesfashion.com.
Prince of Wales-check Single-Breasted Blazer, $1,428, RAF SIMONS, matchesfashion.com.
Barn Jacket, $168, J.CREW, jcrew.com.
Teddy Bear Icon Coat, $3,690, MAX MARA, maxmara.com.
Hooded Jacket, $70, ZARA, zara.com.
The ReNew Channeled Liner, $98, EVERLANE, everlane.com.
Denim Jacket, $1,190, THE ROW, therow.com.
Suede Utility Jacket, $1,195, THEORY, theory.com.