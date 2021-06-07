10 Gifts for the Stylish Dad in Your Life
Time to step up your dad's style game with these chic Father's Day gifts
Written by Alexis Parente
Keep It Double Leather Bracelet, $405, LOUIS VUITTON, louisvuitton.com.
Advertisement
Keep It Double Leather Bracelet, $405, LOUIS VUITTON, louisvuitton.com.
Premier B09 Chronograph 40, $20,200, BREITLING, breitling.com.
Indoor Outdoor Set, $598, SONOS, sonos.com.
Neo Tandem 32 Reversible Belt, $970, HERMÈS, hermes.com.
Cashmere Zip-Up Sweater, $1,675, BRUNELLO CUCINELLI, mrporter.com.
Handle Cover, $390, LOEWE, loewe.com.
Sub Cotton Layer Hoodie, $125, THEORY, theory.com.
RM 74-02, price upon request, RICHARD MILLE, richardmille.com.
Jordaan Horsebit Leather Loafers, $830, GUCCI, matchesfashion.com.
Small Horseferry Canvas Olympia Bum Bag, $1,650, BURBERRY, burberry.com.