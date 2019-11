9 Glitzy Wedding Accessories For The Bold Groom All that glitters will be gold on your big day, so suit up with these sparkly accessories

Written by Brinley Knopf

Walk down the aisle with a spring and a sparkle in your step with these glittery moccasins.



Colonnaki Moccasins, $1,095, CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN, christianlouboutin.com.