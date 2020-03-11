Shop Our 8 Favorite Bridal Gloves
Why not wear white driving gloves to your wedding?
Written by Brinley Knopf
Lara Fine Net Glove, $139, CORNELIA JAMES, corneliajames.com.
Nude Embroidered Tulle Gloves, $185, TENDER AND DANGEROUS, farfetch.com.
Logo Sleeve Gloves, $315, MAISON MARGIELA, farfetch.com.
Bridal Half Scoop Fashion Gloves, $124, INES, inesgloves.com.
Anastacia Long Lace Glove, $139, CORNELIA JAMES, corneliajames.com.
Bridal Tonal Embroidered Gloves, $185, TENDER AND DANGEROUS, farfetch.com.
Strawberry Tulle Gloves, $430, GUCCI, gucci.com.
White Mousquetaire Opera Gloves, $363, INES, inesgloves.com.