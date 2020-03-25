Shop Our Top 10 Favorite Easter Dresses
Gingham and florals and pastels, oh my!
Written by Brinley Knopf
Cotton Ruffle Dress White, $650, SCANLAN THEODORE, scanlantheodore.com.
Solace Puff Sleeve Linen-Blend Mini Dress, $225, SIGNIFICANT OTHER, modaoperandi.com.
Natalia Laser Dress, $760, NAYA REA, shopbop.com.
Off-The-Shoulder Gingham Dress, $1,860, EMILY WICKSTEAD, modaoperandi.com.
Fleur Dress, $650, SALONI, shopbop.com.
Floral-Jacquard Mini Dress, $1,120, BROCK COLLECTION, modaoperandi.com.
Harleen Dress, $248, REFORMATION, thereformation.com.
Herrera Maxi Dress, $975, ANDRES OTALORA, modaoperandi.com.
Giselle Reversible Midi Dress, $109, MINKPINK, shopbop.com.
The Wrapsody Floral Print Dress, $932, THE VAMPIRE'S WIFE, farfetch.com.