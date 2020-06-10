Shop Our Top 10 Eco-Friendly Wedding Dresses
Who says your white dress can't be green?
Written by Brinley Knopf
The Athena Dress in Pearl Silk, $1,800, CHRISTY DAWN, christydawn.com.
Olivia Ivory Dress, $1,295, MOTHER OF PEARL, motherofpearl.co.uk.
Sauvignon Dress, $528, REFORMATION, thereformation.com.
Alyssum Simple Wedding Outfit, $210, LARIMELOOM, larimeloom.com.
Stretch-Crepe Halterneck Gown, $5,200, STELLA MCCARTNEY, net-a-porter.com.
Donoma Light Ivory Silk Dupioni Ball Gown, $3,880, LEANNE MARSHALL, leannemarshall.com.
Eucalyptus Kaftan Slip Wedding Dress, $1,273, LARIMELOOM, larimeloom.com.
Giorgia Gown, $6,200, ROLAND MOURET, rolandmouret.com.
Bryn Dress, $780, WEAR YOUR LOVE, wearyourlovexo.com.
Kelson Light Ivory Silk Chiffon Skirt with Train and Silk Twill Bodice, $3,220, LEANNE MARSHALL, leannemarshall.com.