Shop Our 9 Favorite Holiday Pumps
Wear these festive heels and be the belle of your holiday ball
Written by Brinley Knopf
Rosie Pump, $145, SCHUTZ, schutz-shoes.com.
Iriza 100 Metallic Coated Leather Pumps, $745, CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN, net-a-porter.com.
Dance Knife Leather Pumps, $1,090, BALENCIAGA, mytheresa.com.
Green Hangisi 90 Satin Pumps, $920, MANOLO BLAHNIK, farfetch.com.
Silver Gherda Bow Pumps, $781, ALEKSANDER SIRADEKIAN, modesens.com.
Penelope Slingback Pumps, $417, TORY BURCH, farfetch.com.
Fetto 100 Red Suede Pointed Toe Pumps, $750, JIMMY CHOO, jimmychoo.com.
Fringed Crystal-Embellished 70mm Houndstooth Leather Mules, $639, AREA, farfetch.com.
Anny Embellished Pumps, $415, STUART WEITZMAN, mytheresa.com.