Nail Strengtheners For a Healthier Manicure Our favorite nail strengtheners will repair and strengthen brittle nails after a gel manicure

Written by Kasey Caminiti

To protect your nails and help them grow a little faster, this powerful nail strengthener from Sparitual is a must-have. Made with bamboo extract, algae, hemp oil and green tea extract, this treatment delivers serious nourishment to brittle nails. Apply daily for two weeks for best results. Two coats of this product will leave your nails with a soft pink color.



Slow Beauty Nourish Nail Vegan Strengthener, $20, SPARITUAL, sparitual.com.