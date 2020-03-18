9 Metallic Wedding Dresses For an Opulent Bride
Peacock down the aisle in one of these ornate gowns
Written by Brinley Knopf
Ofelia Sequined Silk-Organza Midi Dress, $9,505, ONG-OAJ PAIRAM, net-a-porter.com.
Lamé Braided-Strap Floor-Length Gown, $1,300, REBECCA DE RAVENEL, matchesfashion.com.
Halo Gown, price upon request, ALEXANDRA GRECCO, alexandragrecco.com.
Glitter Firework Gathered Bodice Gown, $5,495, MONIQUE LHUILLIER, bergdorfgoodman.com.
Gold Metallic Fringe Mini-Dress, price upon request, NAEEM KHAN, naeemkhan.com.
Sequin Floral-Belt Gown, $795, BADGLEY MISCHKA, saksfifthavenue.com.
Howard Strapless Sequined Crepe Gown, $2,695, ALEX PERRY, net-a-porter.com.
V-Neck Sleeveless Empire-Waist Metallic Ball Gown, $598, MAC DUGGAL, neimanmarcus.com.
Wall St Gown, price upon request, REEM ACRA, reemacra.com.