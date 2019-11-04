Shop 8 Long Hem Coats to Wear This Fall
The biggest style trend this season goes beyond your ordinary jacket
Written by Traci Newman-Perry
Matériel Belted Wool-Blend Felt Coat, $795, MATÉRIEL, net-a-porter.com.
Advertisement
Matériel Belted Wool-Blend Felt Coat, $795, MATÉRIEL, net-a-porter.com.
Sofia Cashmere Long Fur-Collar Belted Coat, $997, SOFIA CASHMERE, neimanmarcus.com.
Loewe Belted Wool Coat, $5,400, LOEWE, modaoperandi.com.
MaxMara Alpaca and Wool Coat, $4,990, MAXMARA, maxmara.com.
MSGM Pink and Camel Wool-Blend Coat, $845, MSGM, harveynichols.com.
Bottega Veneta Single-breasted Python-Effect Leather Coat, $6,916, BOTTEGA VENETA, matchesfashion.com.
Ouroboros Wool Coat, $1,315, LEHHO, lehho.com.
Prada Houndstooth Wool-Blend Tweed Coat, $2,340, PRADA, net-a-porter.com.