Fuzzy Bags To Get You Through The Cold Weather
Match your teddy bear coat to your handbag with these textured styles
Written by Alexis Parente
Shearling Tote, $5,800, BOTTEGA VENETA, net-a-porter.com.
Advertisement
Shearling Tote, $5,800, BOTTEGA VENETA, net-a-porter.com.
Reversible Shearling Tote, $1,775, DRIES VAN NOTEN, net-a-porter.com.
Mini Shearling Sheep Bag, $1,700, LOEWE, loewe.com.
Silk, Wool and Alpaca Shopper Bag, $1,350, MAX MARA, maxmara.com.
Knitted Shoulder Bag, $990, JIL SANDER, matchesfashion.com.
Wool Blend Shoulder Bag, $415, KASSL EDITIONS, matchesfashion.com.
Teddy Tote, $245, POOLSIDE, wearpoolside.com.
Mini Faux Shearling Tote, $195, STAND STUDIO, net-a-porter.com.