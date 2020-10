Fall's Moody Color Palette Looks Best on Chic Leather Try out this season's sleek head-to-toe leather trend

Photographed by David Roemer

Styled by Paul Frederick



Yasmin leather caftan, $1,400, FIL DE VIE, fildevie.com. Pointed-toe lace-up pump, $595, EMPORIO ARMANI, armani.com. Tiffany HardWear graduated link necklace in 18k gold, $11,500, TIFFANY & CO., tiffany.com. Bond signature ring, $2,196, BARE FINE JEWELRY, bare-jewelry.com.



Model: Alicia Burke at Elite

Makeup: Georgi Sandev

Manicure: Maki Sakamoto

Photographed on location at Profile Studios in New York City