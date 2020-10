These Fall Accessories Are as Good as Gold The hottest extras are setting off a fashionable chain reaction this season

Written by Alexis Parente

Photographed by Lucas Zarebinski



Chain bracelet, $875, CHANEL, available at select Chanel boutiques.



Photographed against STUDIUM’s Simone Mosaic in Calacatta Gold & Thomas Marble with Bras, available at studiumnyc.com.