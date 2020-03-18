A Few Essentials to Work From Home Efficiently
Whether you suddenly find yourself working remotely indefinitely or are a WFH pro, these items will help your home be office-ready
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Swap out your standard light bulbs with these exclusive Charge Up light bulbs from Brilli. They are designed to increase energy, improve focus, and promote productivity during the daytime hours. Each LED bulb is tuned to sync with your natural circadian rhythms during the day using a blue light spectrum.
Charge Up LED Light Bulbs, $18 for a 2-Pack, BRILLI, bebrilli.com.