A Few Essentials to Work From Home Efficiently Whether you suddenly find yourself working remotely indefinitely or are a WFH pro, these items will help your home be office-ready

Written by Kasey Caminiti

We recommend having a full water bottle by your side during a WFH day for many obvious reasons. Staying hydrated is pretty important no matter where you are working in order to maintain focus, reduce fatigue, and prevent headaches that could be a result from dehydration. These water bottles from Owala come with three different spout options to choose from but we love the FreeSip spout that allows you to sip holding the bottle upright or tilt it further for a big swig. Plus the color options are all really cute.



FreeSip Water Bottle, $30, OWALA, owalalife.com.



