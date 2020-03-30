15 Easter-Inspired Accessories For Women
Bring on the pearls and pastels
Written by Brinley Knopf
Multicoloured Floral Print Pointed Toe Pumps, $695, MANOLO BLAHNIK, manoloblahnik.com.
Multicoloured Floral Print Pointed Toe Pumps, $695, MANOLO BLAHNIK, manoloblahnik.com.
The Pouch Large Gathered Leather Clutch, $2,700, BOTTEGA VENETA, farfetch.com.
Graduated Pearl & Diamond Bracelet, $995, MIZUKI, shopbop.com.
Erato Flower Earrings, $370, ELLERY, shopbop.com.
Pearl-Embellished Velvet Headband, $150, LELE SADOUGHI, modaoperandi.com.
White Topaz 14K Rose Gold Ring, $1,785, JANE TAYLOR, modaoperandi.com.
Aleena 75 Naked Square-Toe Patent Slide Sandals, $395, STUART WEITZMAN, neimanmarcus.com.
Gold-Tone And Crystal Earrings, $290, OSCAR DE LA RENTA, modaoperandi.com.
VLOGO Straw Fedora Hat, $695, VALENTINO, neimanmarcus.com.
Plex Triangle Barrette, $280, PRADA, modaoperandi.com.
San Remo Striped Silk-Twill Scarf, $210, TOTEME, modaoperandi.com.
The Chain Watch 28mm, $400, THE MARC JACOBS, shopbop.com.
Metal, Glass Pearls & Strass Necklace, price upon request, CHANEL, chanel.com.
Nyx Mini Crocodile Tote Bag, $2,400, NANCY GONZALEZ, neimanmarcus.com.
Compact Leather Wallet, $425, TIFFANY & CO., tiffany.com.