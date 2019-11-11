Shop Our Top Work Totes That Fit Everything
This selection of day-to-night arm candy will fit all your essentials without sacrificing style
Written by Brinley Knopf
Large Zipped Shopping Bag, $3,700, CHANEL, chanel.com.
Advertisement
Large Zipped Shopping Bag, $3,700, CHANEL, chanel.com.
The Bucket Bag, $2,490, ALEXANDER MCQUEEN, alexandermcqueen.com.
Perry Leather Tote, $348, TORY BURCH, nordstrom.com.
Manhattan Crocodile-Effect Tote, $2,250, SAINT LAURENT, farfetch.com.
Medium Glam Slam Bag, $1,790, MAISON MARGIELA, maisonmargiela.com.
Valentino Garavani Large VRING Leather Tote, $2,795, VALENTINO, farfetch.com.
Medium Mallory Melbourne, $375, BRAHMIN, brahmin.com.
Daino Leather Tote, $1,690, PRADA, nordstrom.com.
Logo Patent-Leather Tote Bag, $3,890, FENDI, farfetch.com.
Book Tote Bag, $3,000, DIOR, dior.com.
Wingwoman Tote Large, $125, OLIVER THOMAS, theoliverthomas.com.