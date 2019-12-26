Beauty Products to Create a Statement Look on NYE
These are your must-have items you'll want to help ace a stellar New Year’s Eve beauty look
Written by Kasey Caminiti
25 Goldie Red, Rouge à Lèvres Lunaison Lipstick, $46, GUCCI, gucci.com.
25 Goldie Red, Rouge à Lèvres Lunaison Lipstick, $46, GUCCI, gucci.com.
Lilly Lashes 3D Mink Miami & Mini Lash Adhesive Ornament, $25, LILLY LASHES, sephora.com.
Marc Jacobs Highliner Liquid Gel Eyeliner, $27, MARC JACOBS BEAUTY, neimanmarcus.com.
Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder – Trophy Wife, $28, FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA, sephora.com.
Best Brows Ever Kit, $30, ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS, sephora.com.
Legendary Glitter Eyeshadow Palette, $30, HIPDOT, hipdot.com.
Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation, up to 24-Hour Wear, $39, URBAN DECAY, urbandecay.com.
Full-On™ Plumping Lip Polish Gloss, $21, BUXOM, sephora.com.
ChromaLuxe Hi-Lite Cream Highlighter, $30, PAT MCGRATH LABS, sephora.com.
Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara, $25, BENEFIT COSMETICS, sephora.com.