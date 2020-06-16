Shop 6 of Our Favorite Men’s Skincare Brands Stock up on top products for guys from face cleansers to shave gels

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Ceylon

Ceylon’s founder, Patrick Boateng II, was unable to find skincare products that catered to his skin so he created a brand specifically for men of color who naturally have melanin in their skin. Each product is made to protect the skin without using harmful ingredients that could potentially bleach the skin are leave it irritated. Opt for the Skincare Set to try the Detoxifying Facial Wash, Ceylon Hydrating Toner, and Ceylon Clarifying Moisturizer. "At Ceylon, our mission is to create accessible, easy-to-use products, specifically formulated to help men of color achieve the best possible skin,” says Patrick Boateng II, founder of Ceylon by Anim Labs.